San Jose continues to mourn the incredible loss of life from VTA shooting

A memorial at San Jose City Hall continues to grow as the community mourns those gunned down by a VTA co-worker.

Photos, candles, cards and flowers pay tribute to the nine men who died Wednesday morning as the day began.

"I've been riding transit since junior high school, so it's like shooting at people I know, even if I don't know them," said Chris Baldwin, stopping by with his sister after dinner downtown Friday evening.

The siblings agreed the murders are devastating- but given the times- not surprising.

"We don't have enough mental health care and it's no secret," said Baldwin.

Added his sister Carley Conley, "It took so many people and they have children, they are grandparents, they have families, it's heartbreaking."

It's heartbreaking every time, and any place it happens.

But VTA is part of the fabric of San Jose.

The buses and trains are always rolling- a transportation lifeblood for some but a natural part of the landscape for everyone.

"Truthfully it is one of the saddest things I have seen in my lifetime here in San Jose," said regular rider Blake Taylor.

"My birthday was Wednesday, the same day that it happened," said Taylor, touching his heart, "and I don't know, it really hit me."

VTA employees are also drawn to the memorial as they seek solace and answers.

"Work is not going to be the same, it's going to be different," said rail operator Sumeet Resutra, who knew four of the fallen men, and saw them daily.

"Good men, good to people, good to the passengers, just good to everybody," said Resutra.

And the shooter?

Resutra says he may have seen him a few times, but he didn't stand out..

"Of course everybody wants to know why, what happened and why did he do that?"

Unlike Resutra, most people gazing at the memorial did not know anyone personally.

"I am so sorry for their loss and I am so sorry that this happened," said Alma Castillo, fighting back tears as she brought red roses to the plaza.

"I don't know them but I came because it's really sad and tragic that this happened here in San Jose," said Castillo.

Life goes on, as it must, although for nine households, never the same.

And for some people, the sight of the VTA fleet will never feel quite so commonplace again.

"It will trigger in my mind that this has happened, probably for the rest of my life," said Baldwin.