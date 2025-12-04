Mom, baby girl identified as victims in San Jose Highway 87 crash

The Brief A mother, Ivana Balistreri, and her daughter, Lilliana, were killed in a fiery multi-vehicle crash Tuesday on Highway 87 in San Jose. Their Lexus was one of three vehicles that caught fire; the driver survived and was hospitalized. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.



A mother and her daughter were killed in a fiery crash on Highway 87 in San Jose earlier this week.

Relatives told KTVU that the victims were Ivana Balistreri and her baby girl, Lilliana Balistreri, who died in Tuesday’s collision.

The family has launched an online fundraiser to help cover funeral expenses.

"Losing them has destroyed our family in a way words can barely express. Two bright, innocent, loving souls were taken from us far too soon," the family wrote.

Ivana Balistreri and her toddler daughter, Lilliana, were killed in a crash on Highway 87 in San Jose on Tuesday.

Family remembers victims

What they're saying:

Loved ones described Ivana Balistreri as kind, gentle, and full of life.

"Ivana was truly one of the purest spirits we have ever known," the familly said. "To lose someone so young, so pure, and so unbelievably special feels unbearably unfair."

They said baby Lilliana, affectionately called "Lilly Bean," brought immense joy in her short life.

"Her smile, her sweetness, and her light will stay with us forever," they said.

Crash involved multiple vehicles

The backstory:

The crash occurred around 11:09 a.m. on northbound Highway 87 just north of Curtner Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. For reasons still under investigation, four vehicles, two Teslas, a Lexus, and a Toyota, collided.

CHP said both Teslas and the Lexus caught fire. Video from the scene showed three charred vehicles in the middle of the highway.

The Lexus was carrying three people, including Balistreri and Lilliana, who was in a child safety seat in the back. The driver of the Lexus was taken to a hospital, but their condition has not been disclosed.

Balistreri and her daughter died at the scene.

Investigation continues

Another driver involved in the collision was also transported to a hospital, and their condition is unknown. The driver of the Toyota remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

"That involved party did remain at the scene and provided all information and then was released, and was able to drive away," said CHP Officer Ross Lee.

The cause of the crash remains unclear. CHP officials said it does not appear that drugs or alcohol were factors.