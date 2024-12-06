Homes damaged, people displaced in 2-alarm fire in San Jose neighborhood

A house fire in San Jose has spread to another home and injured at least one person Friday afternoon, officials say.

The second-alarm fire was at a home in the 1800 block of Stowe Avenue. The flames spread to a second residential building in the 100 block of Heller Place.

The blazes burned a house, a duplex, and three outbuildings. The fires have been knocked down, and at least eight people and three pets were displaced.

Those displaced included four people from Stowe Avenue and four others from Heller Place. The pets included two dogs and one cat from Heller Place.

The person injured was taken to a hospital for smoke inhalation.

The fire was first reported around 2:50 p.m., according to the San Jose Fire Department.

The cause of the fire wasn't immediately made clear.