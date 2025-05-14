San Jose hosts DJ Steve Aoki for block party series

A block party was held in Downtown San Jose on Tuesday, where a Grammy-nominated artist performed against the backdrop of the SOFA District.

It’s all in celebration of the big match Wednesday between the San Jose Earthquakes and Inter Miami CF. World-famous player Lionel Messi has already been spotted in the Bay Area ahead of tomorrow’s game.



The event is the first in the Urban Vibrancy Institute's Block Party series, which aims to highlight San Jose’s diverse neighborhoods and character, while inviting people back to the heart of the South Bay.



The block party brought Steve Aoki and other djs to the downtown stage, and the crowds came out looking to have a good time.



"San Jose is often considered this bedroom community, but what people don’t realize is how many people are here. And I think there is a real hunger for exciting things to be happening," Andrea Kirk, General Manager Non Plus Ultra and organizer of the event told KTVU.



Nathalie Griffin tells KTVU she’s excited there are more events happening for families in San Jose.

"I think this is San Franciso Junior...And I think that that’s really accommodating to families. I think this is more our speed now and it’s nice that there’s something that’s earlier in the night that we can be a part of all together and not have to leave our little one at home," Griffin said.



"We’re still a big city that, despite the cost of living, is still accessible for families. We still have a middle class in san jose, the kinds of families I grew up in," San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan told KTVU.



Mahan played a key role on Tuesday: offering himself up to get a cake in the face from Aoki himself, a tradition that aoki brought to the stage more than a decade ago.



"I’ve been a fan of Steve Aoki for 10 years, and always I try to get a cake in my face," Angel Montebello told KTVU.



Montebello has lived in the Bay Area for 14 years, and he’s been a fan of Aoki for 10. He was thrilled to have the Grammy-nominated dj perform so close to his home.



Though Montebello didn’t get a cake to the face, he met Aoki just moments after we spoke.



"We haven’t come downtown in quite a while. It’s kinda nice to dust off those cobwebs and see what’s going on down here," Griffin said.

The UVI block party series will be a big part of summer this year in San Jose. The next one is headed to the Historic District on June 12.











































