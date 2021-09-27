San Jose police officer pulls man from burning car

A San Jose police officer is being hailed as a hero after rescuing a man from a burning car.

On Sunday, a fire crew was en route to a collision that left one car engulfed in flames on Highway 101, but found that rookie officer Pedro Garcia had arrived first and was pulling the driver to safety.

Video recorded from an emergency responder's car shows Garcia didn't hesitate as he pulled the trapped victim from the fire.

"Heroes walk amongst us. There is no training for a moment like this. We put our lives on the line to save others. Fantastic job Officer Garcia! We salute you," read a statement from SJPD.

The patient was treated and transported to a nearby hospital. Garcia did not receive any injuries.