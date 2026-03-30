San Jose organizations pivot as Cesar Chavez' legacy is scrubbed

The Brief In the wake of the allegations that labor icon Cesar Chavez sexually assaulted multiple women, farmworkers' organizations have pivoted away from honoring his legacy. Some local organizations are taking the opportunity to discuss the prevalence of sexual assault among female farmworkers. Chavez' name has already been removed from streets and parks, and March 31, formerly Cesar Chavez Day, has been renamed Farmworkers Day



He was the father of the farmworker movement. But now, following sex assault allegations, Cesar Chavez' name is being scrubbed from everything, including his own holiday. While most organizations have canceled or postponed events scheduled for tomorrow, one non-profit is using the day as a chance to bring the community together.

Cesar Chavez Day was established in 2014. Since then, every March 31 has been marked by marches, brunches and acts of service.

But now, Cesar Chavez Day is no more.

What we know:

Serious sex abuse allegations have dealt a blow to Chavez's legacy, and now his name is being removed from parks, schools and more. Henceforth, March 31 will be known as Farmworkers Day.

"Oh, I started getting phone calls right away from some of my partner organizations with Farmworker Caravan saying, ‘we have events planned. What are we going to do?’" Darlene Tenes, Executive Director of Farmworker Caravan, said.

Many organizations have decided to cancel or postpone their events. But Farmworker Caravan saw a need: the allegations against Chavez had prompted others to speak out about sexual assault.

What they're saying:

"I heard so many untold stories from survivors this week that were heartbreaking. And they said I've never told anybody. I've never said anything. And they came forward and started sharing their stories with me and I said, ‘God, we really need to get people together,’" Tenes said.

And so they planned an event at the San Jose Woman's Club on what would have been Cesar Chavez Day. There will be a panel discussion about sexual assault, listening circles for both women and men, and some wellness activities.

"We are really just looking for a safe space where people can come and feel held and seen so they can speak about it or not. They can listen," Kat Da Silva said. Da Silva is the Executive Director of Be the Change, which is also involved with the event.

Organizers say while numbers are hard to track, the incidence of sexual assault in the farmworker community is much higher than in the general population.

"When we're in a room with farmworker women, and I tell them to raise their hands (if they've been assaulted), almost every woman in that room raises their hands that they have been assaulted," Tenes said.

What's next:

They're hoping this event brings the community together, helps with healing, and raises awareness., but they don't plan to stop there — a conversation about Cesar Chavez is just the beginning.

"This is somebody who did something, who is on a national level, but this is part of our world too," Tenes said.

The event is March 31st at the San Jose Woman's Club. Doors open at 5pm with the panel discussion starting at 6pm. For more information or to RSVP, you can go to farmworkercaravan.org