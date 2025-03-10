San Jose police arrest sexual assault suspect, who is registered sex offender

article

The Brief After police identified the suspect, they learned he is a registered sex offender The assaults happened one-day apart last month Carter was booked for sexual battery, criminal threats and false imprisonment



A registered sex offender has been arrested by San Jose police for sexual assault, officials announced on Monday.

The suspect, Lamont Carter, 46, of San Jose was booked into Santa Clara County's Main Jail last month for two separate assaults in February.

Police said on the night of February 27, SJPD officers responded to the 5200 block of Hellyer Avenue on the report of an attempted sexual assault. Police said the adult female survivor of the assault had met Carter near Story Road and Knox Ave. The woman had voluntarily entered Carter's vehicle, police said.

On the way to pick up something from the woman's home, Carter allegedly told the woman he had a firearm but did not show it to her. When they arrived at their destination, police said they were told Carter had consumed a controlled substance. This was when the woman tried to make a run for it.

Carter then attacked and sexually assaulted the woman. The survivor was able to get away and flagged down someone who then called the police.

During the investigation of this incident, detectives learned of a similar incident one day earlier. Carter, a registered sex offender, was named the suspect in both incidents.

Police responded to an incident one day earlier at 5:28 p.m. This time, the sexual assault report was on the 300 block of North Fifth Street.

The survivor agreed to get in the suspect's car to talk. After Carter allegedly attempted to kiss the woman several times and was refused, she attempted to leave the car but Carter kept the doors locked.

The survivor was then battered and sexually assaulted, in addition to being threatened with a firearm. She eventually escaped and managed to get help.

Authorities caught up with Carter in San Jose on Feb. 28. Carter was booked on sexual battery, criminal threats and false imprisonment.