San Jose police investigating fatal shooting, city's 10th homicide of the year

San Jose police are investigating a homicide Tuesday evening following a fatal shooting on the city's east side.

Police said they responded to the 3200 block of Kawalker Lane where an adult male victim had initially suffered life-threatening injuries.

SJPD posted the news on Twitter at 4:19 p.m. Shortly after 9 p.m. they updated to say they were investigating their 10th homicide of 2021.

There is no suspect information at this time. Kawalker Lane is closed in both directions while police investigate. No further details were immediately available. Police said they would issue a press relesase Wednesday morning.