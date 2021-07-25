San Jose police investigating two separate shootings

San Jose police are investigating two separate shootings Saturday night.

The first was reported at 8:32 p.m. in the 1900 block of Biscayne Way, where officers found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital where he is expected to survive.

The second one was reported at 9:20 p.m. in the area of Lucretia Avenue and Phelan Avenue, where officers found one man with a gunshot wound. The information on his condition was not immediately available.

In a 10:46 p.m. tweet, the San Jose Police Department said it did not have information to share on a suspect or motive in either shooting, which they believe are not related.