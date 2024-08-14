San Jose cop charged in series of alleged attacks on girlfriend

article

A San Jose police officer has been charged in a series of assaults on his girlfriend, authorities said.

The Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office said that Officer Timothy Hackney, 31, on one occasion threw his girlfriend into a bedroom, preventing her from leaving, covered her mouth to stop her screams, and knocked a phone out of her hand to prevent her from calling 911.

In a separate incident, Hackney fired his service weapon at the ceiling of their home where police later discovered a bullet hole.

Hackney allegedly told his girlfriend, "I missed," during the incident, which happened while their young child was home.

The abuse began over a year ago and continued into this year.

"Domestic violence is a terrible, destructive crime and all perpetrators must be held accountable – badge or no badge," said District Attorney Jeff Rosen.

Hackney was arraigned on Tuesday on both felony and misdemeanor charges. He was released by the judge under certain conditions.

If convicted, he faces jail time.