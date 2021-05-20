San Jose police release surveillance video of vehicle involved in deadly hit-and-run

Police may be closer to finding a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run collision that killed a San Jose man earlier this month.

David W. Jones, 52, was riding an electric unicycle eastbound on the 1500 block of Kooser Road shortly before 10 p.m. May 4 when he fell and was struck by a vehicle, authorities said.

On Thursday, police released surveillance video of the suspected vehicle. The small SUV appears to be white with a thin black stripe running the length of the car, police said.

Officers said the vehicle fled the area, leaving Jones with multiple injuries to his rib and pelvis.

Jones was pronounced dead at the scene, marking the city's 17th fatal traffic collision victim of 2021.

San Jose police are asking for the public help in identifying the vehicle in the collision.