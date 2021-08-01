Expand / Collapse search

San Jose police searching for driver in deadly hit-and-run

By Kathleen Kirkwood
San Jose
Bay City News
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Police are looking for a car that fled after fatally hitting a man on King Road early Sunday morning.

The collision was reported about 12:45 a.m. in the area of King and Story roads.

The man had been walking in the northbound lanes of King outside a marked crosswalk when he was hit by a vehicle that was headed northbound, police said.

The man, whose name was not released, died at the scene, police said.

The death marks the city's 14th fatal pedestrian collision of 2021. 