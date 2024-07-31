San Jose woman sentenced for importing infested fruit

article

A woman from San Jose was sentenced this week to three months in jail for illegally importing infested fruit from Vietnam.

Hanh Hong Huynh, 43, was convicted of conspiracy to import and sell fruit, violating federal and state agricultural laws. Her co-defendant, Thanh Tuyen Huynh, 38, pleaded guilty to participating in the conspiracy and was sentenced to community service, according to the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office.

In 2022, the two women shipped the fruit from Vietnam and misidentified the shipment as coffee, dried fish, or tea to avoid inspection.

Local officials warned Tuyen Huynh to stop selling illegal fruit, such as langsat, yet she continued to sell the fruit on social media. The seized fruit was tested and reported to be heavily infested with the larvae of a fruit fly endemic in Southeast Asia.

This case is the first felony prosecution by the DA's Office of illegally importing fruit in violation of the Food and Agriculture Code.

District Attorney Jeff Rosen said in a statement, "Santa Clara County’s still-thriving agriculture must be protected. This office advocates for our orchards, farms, and the bountiful food they produce."