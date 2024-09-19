San Jose’s Alum Rock community is fed up with the increase in crime. Now they're getting a new tool – cameras – to try to stop it and make businesses feel safer.

In the last few years, businesses have been broken into, and some employees were robbed at gunpoint. Often these crimes happen in broad daylight.

In the summer of 2022, five suspects robbed Peter's Bakery, holding the employees at gunpoint.

Last year, a 16-year-old ran over several people on purpose with a car.

On Wednesday, San Jose police released surveillance footage of three men beating up another man and stabbing him with a machete.

These examples have created a sense of fear for small business owners, employees and customers.

So, the Alum Rock Village Business Association is joining with city leaders and police to try to get some help.

They'll be announcing a new pilot camera safety program on Thursday to help bring peace of mind to the community.

Officials are holding a news conference to explain more details at 9 a.m.