San Leandro man fatally shot in East Oakland

A 20-year-old San Leandro man was fatally shot in East Oakland on Friday night, authorities said.

Police said they arrived to the 1400 block of 104th Avenue near International Blvd due to reports of a fight involving a group of people.

Officers said they found a man on the ground who was shot. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. His name has not been released.

Authorities did not provide a motive for the shooting or details of what led to the fight.

The killing is the 16th homicide investigated by Oakland police this year.

Anyone with information may call police at 510-238-3821.

