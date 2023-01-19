San Pablo, Newark police arrest 4 in 'sophisticated stolen car ring'

A police operation in the East Bay uncovered what detectives call a "sophisticated stolen car ring" targeting Jeeps and high-end Dodge Chargers.



On Thursday, police officers from San Pablo and Newark arrested four suspects and recovered 17 stolen cars and 12 guns.

Police say the investigation started in November, when an 18-year-old in San Pablo was shot in the 1700 block of Bush Avenue after he confronted several men trying to break into his car.

They fled in a Jeep and shot at the teen as they drove away, police said.

Detectives were eventually able to identify five suspects: Jose Alberto Torres Flores, 26 of Union City; Alexander Martinez, 21, of Newark; Eduardo Garcia Perez, 20, of Newark; Alexander Echeverria, 20, of Newark; and Yoaxsi Alberto Garcia, 19, of Hayward.

Four of the suspects were booked into Contra Costa County Jail on charges of conspiracy, attempted homicide, vehicle theft, and weapons violations.

Garcia remains outstanding and is wanted in connection with his involvement in this case and police said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Garcia should call the San Pablo Police Investigations Unit at 510-215-3150.

Union City police assist San Pablo police with a shooting investigation. Jan. 19, 2023



