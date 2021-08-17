Santa Clara County Sheriff to respond to mayor's resignation call

Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith on Tuesday is expected to respond to the San Jose mayor's call for her to resign.

Smith plans to speak ahead of the Santa Clara Clara County Board of Supervisors meeting. That's where elected leaders are poised to discuss reforming the Sheriff's Office by making more documents and video public, and inviting in the Attorney General to investigate "a possible pattern or practice of unconstitutional corrections conduct and/or civil rights violations and/or other violations of state or federal law."

In a statement from her office, Smith plans to give an "update on accuracy."

Until now, Smith has not widely publicly discussed Mayor Sam Liccardo's bold demand on Monday that she step down from office because of what he described as serious jail-abuse cases and corruption scandals that have plagued her leadership, a post she has held since 1998.

Liccardo laid out his arguments for Smith to leave, adding that "she would do the public a great favor by simply resigning."

He cited two consent decrees resulting in $450 million in public expenditure to improve jail operations and conditions, an ongoing bribery criminal investigation which resulted in three indictments of two of Smith's top aides and a campaign fundraiser, and a play-to-pay scandal relating to $300,000 in union contributions for her 2018 re-election.

Liccardo also pointed to investigations that have exposed members of the sheriff's department who have beaten inmates, resulting in death and serious injuries and then covered up evidence exhibiting a "persistent noncompliance" with independent monitors. The scandals have come with a high cost, Liccardo said, pointing to tens of millions in taxpayer funds paid to settle civil rights lawsuits.

The 2018 case of Andrew Hogan was settled for $10 million and is one example of possible mismanagement in the sheriff's office. Hogan had been in Santa Clara County custody and in the throes of a mental health crisis when he started banging his head against a jail transport van. Guards looked on as he caused himself permanent injuries.

In 2015, Smith had publicly vowed to reform the department after three correctional officers beat 31-year-old Michael Tyree to death. The officers were convicted of second-degree murder two years later. The county settled with Tyree's family for $2.6 million.

At the news conference on Monday, Liccardo also alleged a new and damning revelation: That for "several years," Smith required officers from other police departments to turn off their body worn cameras when bringing combative arrestees into the county jail.

In doing so, Liccardo said, the lack of video would preclude any visual evidence of potential abuses by correctional officers that might come from the body worn cameras. In June of this year, Smith halted that mandate, Liccardo said, only because local police chiefs balked at the request.

Liccardo has no official say over the sheriff's position; the Santa Clara County board of supervisors does. But he is a powerful voice in Silicon Valley politics.

Mike Lawlor, a criminal justice expert at the University of New Haven said the mayor's step is rare.

"I’ve not seen a mayor call on a sheriff to step down before," he said. "When you see a group of people start to call for this, that’s when the momentum gathers."