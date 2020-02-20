Santa Clara County's first coronavirus patient released from isolation following recovery
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KTVU) - A resident in Santa Clara County who contracted the novel coronavirus has fully recovered, health officials said.
The health department said the man was the county's first confirmed case, but he was never sick enough to be hospitalized so he remained in isolation at home.
He was constantly monitored by public health staff throughout that time and has since been released from isolation.