Santa Cruz celebrates reopening of iconic wharf destroyed in 2024 storm

The Brief A 150-foot section of the Santa Cruz Wharf, which sank to the bottom of the sea during the storm in December 2024, has been rebuilt and is now once again open to the public. Wednesday's event takes place from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the 59 Municipal Wharf in Santa Cruz. The collapse was a traumatic event for the community that required the rescue of three city workers as the structure disintegrated into Monterey Bay.



A Santa Cruz icon has reached a major milestone.

The community will celebrate the reopening of the Santa Cruz Wharf on Wednesday following nearly 16 months of construction that came after the wharf collapsed during a powerful storm in 2024.

A 150-foot section of the Santa Cruz Wharf, which sank to the bottom of the sea during the storm in December 2024, has been rebuilt and is now once again open to the public.

The collapse was a traumatic event for the community that required the rescue of three city workers as the structure disintegrated into Monterey Bay.

Santa Cruz Wharf reconstruction

Local perspective:

The reconstruction includes 1,100 square feet of fresh decking and reinforced pier supports.

Mike Godsy with the Santa Cruz Parks and Recreation Department noted that officials developed a robust and financially feasible plan involving new piles, structural stringer elements, and "strong batter piles" to ensure the wharf’s future stability.

Despite the progress, the new construction does not fully restore the wharf to its former length. The current viewing area extends out toward the bay but remains 150 feet short of the original 1914 terminus.

The closure and subsequent construction took a toll on the 25 shops and restaurants that line the pier.

Business owners reported that the rumble of heavy equipment and limited parking impacted foot traffic.

However, local leaders emphasize the wharf's role as an economic engine for the Central Coast.

Wednesday's event takes place from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the 59 Municipal Wharf in Santa Cruz. The live event will streamed here.