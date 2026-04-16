Sea lion pup rescued in San Francisco's Outer Sunset, now under veterinary care

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The Brief A sea lion pup was found early Thursday morning in San Francisco's Outer Sunset neighborhood. The animal was found a little more than a block from Ocean Beach and apparently wandered from out of the ocean. SFPD officers, park rangers and a Marine Mammal Center responder corralled the pup into a crate and transported it for medical care.



A wayward sea lion pup was found early Thursday morning by police in San Francisco's Outer Sunset neighborhood.

A break from the beach

What we know:

Officials with the San Francisco Recreation and Parks Department said park rangers saw the police officers at 48th Avenue and Irving Street. Apparently the pup had wandered from out of the ocean onto the street. The intersection where the sea lion was found is about a block and a half from Ocean Beach.

Officers with the San Francisco Police Department, along with a trained Marine Mammal Center responder and five park rangers succeeded in placing the pup into a crate. The pup was taken to a nearby ranger station and then transferred by mid-morning to the Marine Mammal Center in Sausalito for veterinary care.

Wayward sea lion in San Francisco's Outer Sunset neighborhood taken to Marine Mammal Center for care. Photo by Katie Young © The Marine Mammal Center

Receiving medical care

In a social media post, the SF Rec and Park Department said the pup has since been named Irving after the street he was found on.

"As of now, it's unknown why Irving was away from their usual habitat," a Marine Mammal Center spokesperson said in a statement. "The pup will receive an admission exam from our veterinary experts this week to determine sex, evaluate their condition, identify any underlying ailments, and better assess long-term future outlook."

You can find out more about all the animal patients at the Marine Mammal Center on their website, where they say they've rescued more than 27,000 animals to date. Currently their website says they have 19 sea lion patients at their facility.

The center reminds that if you encounter marine mammals that you should keep your distance and call their rescue hotline to report animals in need at 415-289-SEAL (7325).

The Source The Marine Mammal Center, and San Francisco Recreation and Parks Department.