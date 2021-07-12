Search for missing runner in Pleasanton expands, teams focus on ravines

The search effort for missing runner grew Monday, as nearly 100 people from various agencies split into teams to explore more areas of Pleasanton Ridge Regional Park.

Philip Kreycik, 37, a Berkeley resident with no known health conditions, went missing Saturday afternoon. Kreycik, a long-distance runner, was out on the tails at Moller Ranch in the morning. But when he didn't return home after his hour-long run, his wife alerted police.

Professional search and rescue teams narrowed their scope and descended into ravines Monday, after combing through the entire park Sunday.

"Some of the teams did lay out safety lines so they could descend into certain areas, canyons and the like, in the search area today," said Erik Silacci, a lieutenant with the Pleasanton Police Department who oversees the investigations unit.

Monday morning, dozens more volunteers, some who heard about the search for Kreycik on their running and hiking Facebook groups, joined the search.

"Athletes who run, do trail runes, we're kind of a big family, so we have to protect each other," said Keven Hempel, a volunteer who did not personally know Kreycik.

A Facebook group created Monday to coordinate volunteer searchers tried to recruit experienced rock climbers to help look for Kreycik, but were told by police to stand down. Instead, volunteers spent much of the day on foot.

"As time goes by, we want more people out on the trails looking for him," said Tyler Wolfe, a running buddy of Kreycik, said Sunday.

A search dog detected Kreycik's scent for only a few yards at the start of the trail. His phone and ID were left in his car. Pleasanton Police accessed his phone and learned the six-to-eight-mile route he planned to run on Saturday.

"It gets narrow, and it gets canted, and there's a lot of loose impediments on the trail," said Lieutenant Chris Niederhaus with Pleasanton Police Department.

Police believe Kreycik may have been injured or fell ill due to the triple-digit temperatures on Saturday. Teams will continue searching the area until 8pm Monday, and return Tuesday morning to search off-trail areas that have not previously been searched.

Pleasanton Police are asking the public to call them at (925) 931-5100 if they saw Kreycik or his vehicle anytime Saturday morning and afternoon.