Search for new Oakland police chief: What's next?

The Brief The Oakland Police Commission must begin a national search for a new police chief. The commission will submit a candidate list to the mayor. A timeline for this process has not been established.



Now that Oakland's latest police chief has given his two-month notice, what's next for finding the city's next top cop?

Mykah Montgomery, chief of staff for the civilian-led Oakland Police Commission, said that similar to the efforts to hire Floyd Mitchell, who was hired in March 2024 and announced his resignation on Wednesday, the commissioners will conduct a national search.

Then they will interview qualified candidates and, in accordance with the city charter, forward a list of finalists to Mayor Barbara Lee for final consideration.

Montogomery said a timeline for when this will start and how long it will take has not been established.

Finding Mitchell, who came from Lubbock, Texas, to replace his predecessor Leronne Armstrong, who was fired in February 2023 by then-Mayor Sheng Thao, took more than a year.

The process unearthed dysfunction in the police commission in 2023, and the tense relationship between Thao and the commission. Thao rejected the commission's first round of candidates for new chief, which included Armstrong, on the first go around.

Thao ultimately selected Mitchell in March 2024, with the commission's second submission of candidates.

Mitchell did not state a reason for leaving the post he was given 18 months ago.

But insiders noted the heavy bureaucracy laden in Oakland's system.

The police chief has to answer to the mayor, the police commission, the city administrator and a federal judge, who has had oversight of the police department for more than 20 years – and still does to this day.

Justin Berton, who used to work for Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf and who is now a communications consultant, said the job of Oakland police chief is an "impossible one," with multiple bosses and "any one of them can fire you at any time."

He guessed that since crime is down, Mitchell wanted to get out when the "going is good," and not be fired himself, which can often be a "career killer."

Mitchell was the 11th chief, or interim chief, since 2013. He earned an annual salary of $365,000 and was awarded a three-year contract. As per his contract, he had to give 60 days notice, or pay $800 a day for every day that didn't meet that requirement.

His last day of work will be Dec. 5.

KTVU's Henry Lee contributed to this report.

The Source Oakland Police Commission, prior KTVU reporting.



