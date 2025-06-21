Second man arrested in suspected antisemitic beating, charged with hate crime

A second suspect accused of an antisemitic assault in San Francisco last week was recently arrested, the District Attorney's Office announced Friday.

Alejandro Flores-Lamas was charged in connection to an antisemitic group beating hate crime that occurred in the Marina District on June 14.

According to jail records, Flores-Lamas faces two counts of assault with force likely to commit great bodily injury. No bond has been set.

The criminal complaint alleges the 22-year-old "inflicted great bodily injury on one of the victims and that this assault was a hate crime," according to the DA's office.

The backstory:

The incident occurred in the 3100 block of Fillmore Street where a group of six people were walking while saying "F— the Jews, Free Palestine."

When a witness nearby, identified as the victim's friend, asked them to stop as she is Jewish, one of the other suspects who was also arrested, 36-year-old Juan Diaz-Rivas, allegedly confronted her.

The DA's office said the victim and his friend walked away but the group continued to follow them. At one point, one of the six punched the victim, causing him to fall to the ground, hit his head, and lose consciousness.

Despite being down, Flores-Lamas with the five others, continued to punch and kick the victim.

A worker from a nearby business heard the attacks and tried to intervene before being kicked and punched too, the DA's office said.

Flores-Lamas has a court date scheduled for July 2.

What's next:

It's unclear if authorities have any leads on the four remaining suspects and have plans to arrest them.

The investigation remains open and anyone with information is asked to contact the San Francisco Police Department at (415) 575-4444. Anonymous reporting is available.

