Security guard fatally shot at community cabin site for homeless in Oakland

A security guard at a community cabin site for unhoused residents in Oakland was shot and killed while on the job last week.

The shooting occurred on Thursday, just before 10:00 p.m. in the 3400 block of Mandela Parkway, the Oakland Police Department said.

When officers arrived, they located a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene, officers said.

Karen Boyd, spokesperson for the City of Oakland confirmed to KTVU that the victim was a guard working at the Mandela Community Cabins which is run by Operation Dignity, an organization that serves homeless and at-risk veterans.

"We offer our heartfelt condolences to family and loved ones, the residents of the Mandela Community Cabins who experienced this traumatic event, and the contracted security service team who have lost a colleague. Operation Dignity has provided grief counselors onsite to support the residents and staff in the wake of this tragic event," Boyd said.

Oakland police are still investigating the circumstances of the deadly shooting. No arrests have been made.

The victim's name has not yet been released.