Series of I-80 crashes cause fiery mess in Contra Costa County

California Highway Patrol is investigating a series of crashes early Sunday on westbound Interstate 80 in Contra Costa County.

The collisions happened just before 1 a.m. east of Willow Avenue in Rodeo, CHP said.

The fiery mess included a big rig that reportedly spilled diesel fuel after being punctured, according to authorities.

KTVU learned that the initial crash happened between two cars that erupted in flames. The drivers were reportedly able to get out of those cars before a big rig slammed into the wreckage.

The third collision happened when a car slammed into the big rig, CHP told KTVU. That driver was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Video from the scene showed smashed cars smoldering as firefighters worked to put out the flames.

Several lanes of the interstate were shut down as emergency responders cleared the scene. Some lanes reopened at about 3 a.m. Sunday.