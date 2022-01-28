Several streets closed in Santa Clara due to structure fire

Several streets in Santa Clara are being affected or are closed late Friday afternoon due to a structure fire in the area.

The Santa Clara Police Department said the structure fire has forced the temporary closure of Martin Avenue, between Lafayette Street and Scott Boulevard. Also temporarily closed is Richard Avenue, between Memorex Drive and Martin Avenue.

The streets are closed as of 5:15 p.m.

Santa Clara firefighters are battling the fire. There are no details about the fire. A police spokesperson advises motorists to avoid the area.

Silicon Valley Power had to shut off power in the area for safety reasons. At around 7:19 p.m. the utility said power had been restored to the majority of customers. There was no word on when the remaining customers affected would have their power turned back on.

