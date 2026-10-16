Sewage leak temporarily halts Tomales Bay oyster harvest

The Brief A relatively small sewage leak from a nearby hotel complex has temporarily halted shellfish harvesting in Tomales Bay. The closure was ordered by the California Department of Public Health after high bacteria levels were detected in Olema Creek. Harvesting could resume as early as Oct. 19 if testing confirms water bacteria levels have returned to safe standards.



A relatively small sewage leak has delayed the harvest of countless oysters in Tomales Bay, impacting a major economic engine, job driver, and tourist attraction for western Marin County.

Oyster harvest delayed by sewage

Jonathan Swift, author of "Gulliver's Travels," once wrote, "He was a bold man that first ate an oyster."

Today, oysters are considered a local delicacy and a signature feature of Marin County, serving as a food source that cleans the surrounding water as it grows.

All Tomales Bay shellfish growing areas are currently closed on a temporary basis by order of the California Department of Public Health.

"That's the state's action there. Of course, that's a very big deal. We love our oysters here and our oyster operations," said Sarah Jones, Marin County's Community Development Director.

High levels of bacteria

The commercial farmed oyster beds cannot be harvested for the time being. The shutdown occurred after the National Park Service detected unacceptably high levels of bacteria during a routine creek survey.

Investigators traced the issue to the Olema Due West Hotel and Tavern complex. On or around Oct. 12, a septic system failed at the property, potentially leaking sewage into Olema Creek, which empties into southern Tomales Bay.

Hotel management and Marin County Environmental Health Services identified the source of the leak as a cracked storm drain connected to the septic system.

"So, right now the hotel, they do have their septic system pumps off. They are on pump and haul," Jones said.

Waste will be hauled away by trucks until all repairs, inspections, and certifications are completed. Meanwhile, Marin County and the National Park Service are actively testing bay waters to ensure bacteria levels return to safe standards.

When could harvesting resume?

A standard closure lasts 21 days, but harvesting could resume as early as Oct. 19 if testing indicates safe bacterial levels.

"That's what we're going to go with, but we'll actually be responding to, I would say, conditions on the ground, but really it's conditions in the water," Jones said.

To date, no health issues, wildlife impacts, or environmental damage have been reported.

"It's so important for our communities, our community vitality, economic vitality for the hotel to be able to operate, for the oysters to be able to be pulled out of the water and served to people," Jones said.

For visitors planning to visit oyster shacks along Tomales Bay, officials note there are still plenty of safe, fresh, and inspected oysters available.