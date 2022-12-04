Police investigate possible cold-weather related deaths, volunteers work to protect homeless

The cold, rainy weather on Saturday may have already cost two people their lives on the Peninsula. Two people were found dead in a vehicle late Friday night on Randolph Ave. near Green Ave. in South San Francisco.

The South San Francisco Fire Department said a preliminary investigation from a HAZMAT team indicated the individuals may have been burning charcoal or something similar to keep warm, and may have died from carbon monoxide poisoning.

In West Oakland, people gathered at The California Hotel in an effort to try to prevent anyone homeless from freezing to death this winter.

Volunteers packed 1,000 mylar blankets and other items to distribute to unhoused people.

Leaders from East Bay Asian Local Development Corporation and West Oakland Resident Leadership Council organized the effort as part of their annual holiday project.

"So every year they do something different. Very cool, very fun, very open. But this year they decided to pay attention to the homeless encampments throughout West Oakland, which there’s tons of them," said Monique Kennedy, Services Manager with EBALDC.



When others learned of the effort, they got involved and donated. The giveaway will also include socks, as well as supplies for teeth cleaning and personal hygiene. Anatalio Ubalde and his family are part of the team helping out.

"It’s an important lesson for our kids to understand. They said ‘it’s such a cold day to be out.’ And I explained to them, well, this is what other people have to deal with all the time," said Anatalio Ubalde.



Ten-year-old Mario Ubalde will personally meet the people he’s helping and likes the idea of giving back, "because it helps people in need that don’t have as much support that like other people do," said Ubalde.

An encampment in West Oakland was one of more than two dozen sites that were identified where people could use help. The Ubalde, carrying family plastic bags filled with mylar blankets items, set out in the rain and cold to find those in need. It didn't take them long to find a recipient who appreciated their efforts.

"I think it’s a beautiful they’re doing," said one woman who stays in a makeshift home.

For the Ubalde family, the outing is a way to give back to their community, and educate their kids about giving and hardship.

For the recipients, it’s a warm gesture on a cold, rainy day, with a thin blanket that could ultimately save a life.

