San Francisco chooses new name for Cesar Chavez Street, honoring female farmworkers

The Brief San Francisco city leaders are moving forward with renaming Cesar Chavez Street to "Las Campesinas" to honor female farmworkers. The push to rename the Mission District thoroughfare follows allegations that labor leader Cesar Chavez sexually assaulted women decades ago. Supervisor Jackie Field introduced the legislation, which must still clear committee hearings, the Board of Supervisors, and the mayor.



After months of debate, San Francisco is moving forward with plans to rename Cesar Chavez Street. City leaders say the proposed name honors the farm labor movement in the city, specifically paying tribute to the women associated with the movement.

The aim of the change is to ensure the street's new name maintains the Latino roots of the Mission District while honoring female farmworkers. The chosen name, "Las Campesinas," translates from Spanish to "the female farmworkers."

San Francisco leaders select Las Campesinas

What we know:

Cesar Chavez Street is one of the busier streets in San Francisco, running through the Mission District. The city previously changed the street's name from Army Street in 1995. City leaders said it was time to rename the street once again following allegations that Chavez sexually assaulted women decades ago.

San Francisco Assessor JoaquÃ­n Torres, who sat on the working group to rename the street, said the final decision came down to either "Si Se Puede" or "Las Campesinas."

"Today we're very happy that we're forwarding Las Campesinas as the new name for Cesar Chavez Street," Torres said. "In honor of the nameless and faceless women who endure harrowing conditions."

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Supervisor vote

Local perspective:

Supervisor Jackie Field formally introduced legislation to change the street name at Tuesday's Board of Supervisors meeting. While some San Franciscans advocated for other names, others expressed concern that "Las Campesinas" would be difficult to pronounce or confusing for non-Spanish speakers.

Torres expressed confidence that the city can adapt to the transition.

"San Francisco is a city that knows how, we've done street name changes before we can do it again," Torres said. "I like so many residents and merchants expect the mayor and city departments to make this as seamless a process as possible."

At the intersection of Mission and Cesar Chavez streets, residents shared mixed views on the proposed name, though all agreed a change was necessary.

"The street must be renamed because Cesar Chavez did some troubling things," San Francisco resident Guillermo Gomez PeÃ±a said, though he added that he found the proposed name "corny" and suggested inviting poets to contribute more interesting options.

Other residents expressed strong support for the change.

"Yeah, I kind of love that," San Francisco resident Jodie Lail said. "There are so many cities and streets that are named after men. So, I think it's great to have a street named after the hard working women."

San Francisco resident Triece Kushner agreed, emphasizing the significance for women of color.

"Women are often overlooked especially women of color," Kushner said. "I think it's very important to be able to not only recognize the power in women of color, but recognize that they are why we are here today."

San Francisco legislative process remains underway

What's next:

Changing the street name to Las Campesinas is not yet a done deal. The proposed name change must go through the Land Use Committee, providing opportunities for public comment, and undergo review by the Department of Public Works. Ultimately, the Board of Supervisors must approve the change and the mayor must sign off on it.

If approved, street signs with both the old and new names will remain up for five years.

What we don't know:

There is currently no timeline for how long the overall process will take.