SF city attorney says court of appeals decides Uber and Lyft drivers are employees

article

An appeals court unanimously decided on Thursday Uber and Lyft drivers are employees rather than independent contractors, San Francisco's city attorney said.

"We just won a unanimous victory for workers in our case against Uber and Lyft in the Court of Appeals. Drivers are employees.," City Attorney Dennis Herrera wrote on Twitter late Thursday afternoon.

The case has seen some back and forth as it has worked its way through the courts. This past summer an appeals court gave Uber and Lyft a reprieve when both companies threatened to shut down in the state of California based on the court's earlier ruling that they would have to adhere to state law AB5 and treat their drivers as employees.

The ride share companies at that time were given a deadline to comply by the state superior court, but the reprieve from the appeals court came one day before that deadline.

An initial lawsuit against Uber and Lyft was filed by California Attorney General Xavier Becerra and the city attorneys of Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Uber and Lyft have joined other so-called gig economy companies such as DoorDash and Postmates in their quest to legally disregard AB5 with Proposition 22 on California's ballot.

The ballot measure would classify app-based rideshare drivers as independent contractors.

San Francisco's city attorney said he will issue a full statement on the court of appeals decision soon. We will update this post once that statement is available.