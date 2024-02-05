San Francisco cleans up after storm soaks Bay Area

San Francisco, like most of the Bay Area, is drying out and surveying the damage after this past weekend's windy storm caused a lot of problems.

The city battled power outages and downed trees following this latest storm.

A tree on Dolores Terrace in San Francisco's Mission District was just one of the 300 or so incidents reported during and after this weekend's storm.

Duncan McNaughton said it hadn't been properly trimmed for years now, and he watched it come down Sunday night. "We've been looking at this tree, you know, for a decade," said McNaughton. "Waiting. Waiting. Knew it was going to happen. But the way it came down, just doing any serious damage to the place."

San Francisco's Department of Public Works says there were about two dozen major incidents with trees blocking roads or dragging down power lines. Another tree in the Excelsior District came crashing down onto a car, crews said the power lines it dragged down were still energized.

Denman Middle School was closed on Monday after losing power.

The city's Department of Emergency Management said fortunately there were no reports of deaths or injuries from this past weekend's storm, but in cases like this, where a tree or limb poses a clear risk, call 911.

"If a human is in trouble, if it's a life safety issue, we want you to call 911 and if it's just storm related, 311 is good," said Mary Ellen Carroll from San Francisco's Department of Emergency Management.

Public Works said this past weekend was busy with crews working through the day and night to remove trees that blocked roads or posed a hazard. "Yes, this was all hands on deck," said Carla Short from San Francisco's Department of Public Works. "We had crews working around the clock as the mayor noted, we also had two contractors working with us."

San Francisco's Mayor London Breed was on hand to check out the damage for herself, and said this past weekend, crews worked hard and pulled together to meet the moment. "I think that the people of San Francisco as well as our city workforce really stepped up and responded to the occasion," said Mayor Breed.

San Francisco's Department of Public Works said last year's harsh weather knocked down a lot of the weaker trees, so we didn't see as many come down this year as last.

Public Works said they've also been working throughout the past year to prune those trees, trying to prevent them from coming down.

Now that this storm has passed, they say it could take weeks to get rid of all the trees and branches that were knocked down by this latest storm.

The emergency management department said forecast models call for clearing skies this week and a chance to dry out. But the long range forecasts indicate that we will likely see more storms roll through in the weeks ahead.

