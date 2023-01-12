Expand / Collapse search
Wind Advisory
until FRI 3:00 AM PST, Mendocino County Coast, Northwestern Mendocino Interior
High Surf Warning
from THU 6:49 PM PST until SAT 10:00 AM PST, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, Northern Monterey Bay
River Flood Watch
from FRI 6:00 PM PST until SUN 9:00 AM PST, Southeastern Mendocino Interior
Flood Watch
from SAT 10:00 AM PST until SUN 7:00 AM PST, Carquinez Strait and Delta
Flood Watch
from SAT 4:00 AM PST until MON 4:00 PM PST, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, Northern Monterey Bay, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Wind Advisory
from THU 7:37 PM PST until FRI 10:00 AM PST, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, Northern Monterey Bay, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest

San Francisco crews working to remove downed trees and branches

Weather
KTVU FOX 2

Downed trees keep San Francisco Public Works busy as they prepare for another round of storms

Public works crews in San Francisco have kept busy rushing around from one downed tree to the next during the atmospheric river storms. There have been more than 1,000 fallen trees to respond to. Now with Thursday's break in the rain, they are catching up and preparing for the next round.

SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco's department of public works crews have been busy working to tend to trees that have been damaged by two weeks of stormy weather.

Crews tell KTVU they've been working long days and taking advantage of breaks in the storms like on Thursday to get as much work done as possible.

Weeks of intense rain and wind have felled more than a thousand trees and tree branches around San Francisco. Tree crews have been rushing from one tree to the next, putting in long days, pulling down trees that endanger the public. 

"They've been probably the worst storms that I've ever seen in tree work, with so many trees going down and limb failures and tree failures, stuff like that," said Drew Landers from SFDPW.

Years of drought has already weakened trees, and the rainy, windy storms that have rolled though the Bay Area since the new year have brought them down. "The roots aren't as strong when they've been through drought and then when we have super-saturation of the soil, so this is when we've had so much water coming into the soil there's literally no where else for it to go, then the roots actually lose their hold on the soil," said Carla Short from SFDPW.

City arborists say voter passed Proposition E in 2016 allocating funds dedicated to tree maintenance is paying off now. For the past five years crews have identified and pruned, and in some dire cases, removed trees to prevent disaster. "We lost even more trees and limbs with important, but smaller storms, and I think one of the things we're seeing, while we do have trees down everywhere, I think it could have been a lot worse," said Short.

Now crews are preparing for the next round of storms bearing down on the city, and the likelihood that the days ahead will look just as busy as the days behind. "We're just doing the best we can with what we have. I'm just so proud of this team," said Landers. "I mean, they've been working pretty much around the clock since New Years."

Trees on the sidewalk and along the curb are a common sight around San Francisco. Those crews have been so busy triaging and rushing to the next major incident all they have time to do in many cases is clear the scene to make sure that it's safe, then go on to the next scene. They say rest assured, they know about these trees and limbs that are down, and say that it may take two to four weeks to clear them up.

