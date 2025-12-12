SF man convicted for double stabbing that killed 1

A man who in 2023 killed one person and injured another was convicted by a San Francisco jury of murder on Wednesday.

District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced that 41-year-old Dennis Duree was convicted of first-degree murder for attacking two people on Mission Street the morning of Dec. 28, 2023.

"I would like to thank the jury for their service in this trial," Jenkins said in a press release. "This verdict delivers justice to the surviving victim and to the friends and family of the victim who was tragically killed. There is no place for violence in our city, and my office will continue to do everything we can to make our city safer for all our residents."

Duree killed 45-year-old Brandon Mitchell and injured a 38-year-old woman in the attack. Prior to the attack, the victims had set up an encampment on the sidewalk of the 1300 block of Mission Street, where Duree had been loitering for hours.

"Mr. Duree joined the victims, whom he was acquainted with, on a mattress that had been set up on the sidewalk. He then began to smoke ‘dope’ and kept falling asleep and dropping his ‘dope,’" a release from Jenkins’ office states. "He then began repeatedly accusing the victims of taking his dope. Immediately prior to the killing, Mr. Duree walked away and spoke to an unidentified suspect in a nearby alley. He then returned to Mission Street where he fatally stabbed Mr. Mitchell and then stabbed and injured another victim."

Duree is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 29, 2026.



