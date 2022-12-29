Arrest made after San Francisco man killed during break-in, police say

article

A man in San Francisco has died after being fatally shot during a break-in, according to police.

Around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, San Francisco police responded to a residence in the 100 block of Willard North on reports of a break-in. Upon arrival, they discovered a 42-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim died at the scene, officials said.

Police arrested 50-year-old Lev Tikhomirov of San Francisco and charged him with homicide and felon in possession of a firearm, officials said. Public records indicate Tikhomirov is the owner of the residence that was broken into.

Tikhomirov was later found and arrested in the 800 block of Bryant Street.

The victim has not been named at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to contact SFPD at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with "SFPD." Anonymous reporting is available.

Police said despite an arrest being made, the investigation remains open.