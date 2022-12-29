Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Watch
from SAT 4:00 AM PST until SAT 5:00 PM PST, Southeastern Mendocino Interior
7
Flood Watch
from THU 4:00 PM PST until SAT 10:00 AM PST, Mendocino County Coast, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
Wind Advisory
from FRI 1:00 PM PST until FRI 7:00 PM PST, Southern Lake County, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
Flood Watch
from THU 4:00 PM PST until SAT 4:00 PM PST, Southern Lake County
Flood Watch
from FRI 4:00 PM PST until SUN 4:00 AM PST, Carquinez Strait and Delta
Flood Watch
from FRI 10:00 PM PST until SAT 10:00 PM PST, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, Northern Monterey Bay, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Flood Watch
from FRI 4:00 PM PST until SAT 10:00 PM PST, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore

Arrest made after San Francisco man killed during break-in, police say

By O. Gloria Okorie
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
KTVU FOX 2
article

SAN FRANCISCO - A man in San Francisco has died after being fatally shot during a break-in, according to police.

Around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, San Francisco police responded to a residence in the 100 block of Willard North on reports of a break-in. Upon arrival, they discovered a 42-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim died at the scene, officials said.

Police arrested 50-year-old Lev Tikhomirov of San Francisco and charged him with homicide and felon in possession of a firearm, officials said. Public records indicate Tikhomirov is the owner of the residence that was broken into.

Tikhomirov was later found and arrested in the 800 block of Bryant Street.

SEE ALSO: Oakland police investigate killing of 2-year-old, body found in Napa County

The victim has not been named at this time.

SUGGESTED: San Francisco DA charges mother with murder of 2 little girls

Anyone with information is urged to contact SFPD at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with "SFPD." Anonymous reporting is available. 

Police said despite an arrest being made, the investigation remains open.