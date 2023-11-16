SFPD arrest two suspects in connection to woman's body found in duffel bag along Golden Gate Park

The San Francisco Police Department has made two arrests in connection to a woman's body that was discovered in a duffel bag outside Golden Gate Park during the Outside Lands music festival last summer.

Police on Thursday announced the arrests were made earlier this month.

On the evening of Aug. 13, the woman's remains were discovered inside a large duffel bag near the intersection of Fulton Street and 22nd Avenue in the Richmond District. The medical examiner identified the victim as Kelly Koike, 37, of San Francisco.

SFPD said her death was suspicious.

Police investigators identified two suspects in connection to this case; Alexander Madden, 26, and Emilia Beckhusen, 33.

The two were arrested on separate days. On Nov. 2 Madden was arrested on a Ramey warrant for unlawful disposal of human remains and conspiracy.

Two days later, Beckhusen was arrested on the same charges.

The cause of the victim's death remains undetermined.