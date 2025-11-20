SFPD pursuit ends in car crash in Nob Hill

article

A police pursuit of a reported stolen vehicle in San Francisco ended in a crash in the city’s Nob Hill neighborhood on Thursday afternoon.

San Francisco Police Department officers were called about 3:35 p.m. to the area of Fell and Divisadero streets on reports of an "occupied stolen vehicle," according to a department statement.

"Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop," the SFPD said. "The suspect driver failed to yield, and a vehicle pursuit ensued."

Police quickly terminated the pursuit in the interest of public safety, but the vehicle continued to flee at a high rate of speed until it crashed into two occupied cars near Pacific Avenue and Leavenworth Street.

One of the suspects was detained by police at the scene of the crash, while the driver was detained in the 1200 block of Pacific Avenue after attempting to flee on foot, police said.

Two people in one of the vehicles that was crashed into suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were evaluated at the scene.

The two suspects were taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Their names and booking information were not released.