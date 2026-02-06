Super Bowl LX brings global tourism surge to San Francisco



The energy in San Francisco is palpable this week as football fans from across the U.S. and the globe descend on the city for Super Bowl LX, providing a huge boost to local tourism.

At Pier 39, the sound of cracking shellfish and the sight of waterfront views are welcoming visitors who say the City by the Bay is making a stellar first impression. While many are here to cheer on their teams, others say they simply traveled for the once-in-a-lifetime experience.

"The big days are Friday and Saturday, but this week we've had about a 30 percent increase [in business]," said Bob Partrite, COO of Fog Harbor Fish House. Partrite, who oversees five restaurants at the Pier, noted that while this time of year is usually slow, the Super Bowl has changed the playbook.

A global fanbase

The influx of visitors isn't just domestic. On Tuesday, Wipeout Restaurant was bought out to host 14 international youth flag football teams from countries including China, Mexico, and Spain.

For some, the trip to San Francisco is a "bucket list" item regardless of the cost. Craig Crozier, a fan who traveled from Australia with his partner, said they paid roughly $8,000 USD per ticket.

"I think it’s about 12,000 in Australia," Crozier said. When asked about his seat location, he joked, "I think it’s about three suburbs away from the actual game."

Beyond the game

Even those not attending the game are finding plenty to do. A family from Mexico City told KTVU that while the men head to the stadium, the women plan to spend their time shopping.

"There's just so much to do if you're a fan of football in the city right now," Partrite said. "You can experience different things in different neighborhoods, which I think is wonderful."

Most visitors say they plan to stay through Sunday, with itineraries packed with stops at Alcatraz, the Golden Gate Bridge, and Chinatown.

Amber Lee is a reporter with KTVU. Email Amber at Amber.Lee@Fox.com or text/leave a message at 510-599-3922. Follow her on Facebook @AmberKTVU, Instagram @AmberKTVU or Twitter @AmberKTVU

