SFPD say someone is barricaded in a Tenderloin home after an assault

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The Brief SFPD says someone has barricaded inside a unit on the 300 block of Eddy Street following an assault. SF Dept. of Emergency Management said to avoid the area of Eddy and Leavenworth. Crisis negotiations workers are working, along with the SFPD for a peaceful resolution.



The San Francisco Police Department and crisis negotiations specialists are working towards a peaceful resolution in the Tenderloin Tuesday afternoon where someone has barricaded inside a home following an assault.

What we know:

The police department and city officials have advised residents to avoid the area of Eddy and Leavenworth streets where the person, possibly connected to an assault, has barricaded in a home on the 300 block of Eddy. There were no additional details on the assault, the victim, or how someone was assaulted.

The San Francisco Department of Emergency Management issued a Nixle alert to residents at 3:15 p.m to avoid the area due to what they called "police activity."

In a news release, police said officers from the Tenderloin Station, which is on the same block as the alleged assault, responded to the area just before 2 p.m. That's when officers determined the suspect was barricaded inside a unit.

Police said so far this information is preliminary. The investigation is ongoing.

The San Francisco Fire Department said they are also at the scene with a tactical medical team and that Eddy Street is closed to traffic between Leavenworth and Jones streets.

SkyFOX above the scene :

SkyFOX flew over the scene and could see the large police presence near the Tenderloin station and the Tenderloin Museum.

The Source San Francisco Police Department, SkyFOX