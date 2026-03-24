SFPD say someone is barricaded in a Tenderloin home after an assault
SAN FRANCISCO - The San Francisco Police Department and crisis negotiations specialists are working towards a peaceful resolution in the Tenderloin Tuesday afternoon where someone has barricaded inside a home following an assault.
What we know:
The police department and city officials have advised residents to avoid the area of Eddy and Leavenworth streets where the person, possibly connected to an assault, has barricaded in a home on the 300 block of Eddy. There were no additional details on the assault, the victim, or how someone was assaulted.
The San Francisco Department of Emergency Management issued a Nixle alert to residents at 3:15 p.m to avoid the area due to what they called "police activity."
In a news release, police said officers from the Tenderloin Station, which is on the same block as the alleged assault, responded to the area just before 2 p.m. That's when officers determined the suspect was barricaded inside a unit.
Police said so far this information is preliminary. The investigation is ongoing.
The San Francisco Fire Department said they are also at the scene with a tactical medical team and that Eddy Street is closed to traffic between Leavenworth and Jones streets.
SkyFOX above the scene :
SkyFOX flew over the scene and could see the large police presence near the Tenderloin station and the Tenderloin Museum.
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