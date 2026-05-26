Shaq's son graduates from this Northern California university, a week after his dad had his own graduation

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The Brief Shaquille O'Neal's son graduated from college on Saturday. The milestone came a week after his dad received another master's degree. "So proud of you son," Shaq shared on social media.



It was a pretty monumental week for basketball legend and Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal and his family.

On Saturday, his son Shaqir O’Neal graduated from Cal State University, Sacramento in the school’s Health and Human Services ceremony at the Golden 1 Center in downtown Sacramento.

Student athlete

What we know:

Shaqir O’Neal earned his degree as a health and science major. He also made his mark on the campus as a standout basketball player, becoming the only member of his team to start all 31 games in the 2025-26 season.

Photos shared with KTVU by Sacramento State show a joyful and towering 6-foot-8 inch graduate with a gold-colored student-athlete stole around his neck, wearing a big smile as he received his diploma and celebrated the moment.

Shaqir O’Neal walked across the stage for his graduation from Cal State University, Sacramento in a ceremony at Golden 1 Center on Saturday, May 23, 2026. (Sacramento State/Christian Navarro)

A week after dad's graduation

The milestone occasion came exactly a week after his father returned to Louisiana State University, where he went for his undergraduate and played college hoops, before going to the NBA.

On May 16, Shaquille O'Neal walked across a stage to receive his master's degree in liberal arts, "marking a full-circle moment in his LSU journey," the university wrote in a blog.

The master's is one of three postgraduate degrees next to his name. He also has an MBA from the University of Phoenix and a doctoral degree in Education from Barry University in Florida, which he received in 2012, specializing in organizational learning and leadership.

Shaq's graduation remarks

"I'm proud of you all today, but this is not the end of your journey. Make sure you continue, continue to strive, continue to learn, continue to have fun," he said in a video that he shared of the remarks he delivered at the graduation. He then went on with a funny line and a plug for his Shaq-A-Licious gummy candies, garnering laughter from the crowd.

Often known for his comedic presence, Shaq also posted video of him walking across the platform to receive his diploma, as he requested his name be announced as "Shaquille, I hate Charles Barkley, O'Neal."

He received thunderous cheers and applause as he, in true Shaq fashion, soaked up the moment with expressive gestures and entertaining dance moves before performing a couple of knee stretches to accept his diploma.

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"Your character will take you further than your resume. Continue to be kind. Continue to be humble," Shaquille O'Neal also said in his speech, adding, "Celebrate how far you've come, but keep striving for what's ahead."

Celebrating his son

A week later, in a post on social media, the basketball superstar turned entrepreneur and business titan celebrated his son’s graduation beaming with pride.

"Congrats my twin @shaqironeall #sacrameto state. So proud of you son," Shaq wrote. "Now it’s time for bigger and better things love you my gee." The post included a heartwarming photo of a smiling dad and son.

Dig deeper:

Shaqir O’Neal came to Sac State last year after transferring from Florida A&M University. He arrived for his senior and final year of collegiate basketball, to play for the then newly acquired head coach, former Sacramento Kings legend Mike Bibby.

Also last year, dad Shaq joined the Hornets' men's basketball team as general manager, a role he planned to continue for a second season.

Shaqir made his mark

Despite Shaqir's short time at Sac State, the son of the NBA great made an impression in his own right.

Last month, the Hornet forward was crowned the National College Slam Dunk Champion as part of the 37th-annual event at State Farm College Slam Dunk Championship at the Butler University campus in Indianapolis, Indiana.

What they're saying:

"Shaqir was a respected team leader and great student," said Jessica Vernone, communications director for Sac State, who added, "Very respected amongst his team members with a good work ethic and kind."

Gratitude to his family

The 23-year-old marked this milestone in his life filled with gratitude as he candidly shared that getting here was not always easy.

"School has always been hard for me but thanks to my parents and family they helped me get through it all the way and finally finish!" he wrote on social media on his graduation day.

He thanked his parents "for providing the best life and education i could ever imagine." And he went on to suggest that he may be taking a path that will be similar to one imprinted by the large footsteps of his father.

"2nd degree otw!" the college grad wrote, as she shared what's ahead, taking in the advice from his dad to "continue to strive, continue to learn."

Shaqir O’Neal looks up at the audience during his graduation from Cal State University, Sacramento in a ceremony at Golden 1 Center on Saturday, May 23, 2026. (Sacramento State/Christian Navarro))