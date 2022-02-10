Shootout in San Francisco leaves man dead, another wounded

article

An early Thursday morning shootout in San Francisco's Outer Sunset neighborhood left one person dead and another injured, police said.

Around 12:50 a.m., officers responded to the 4600 block of Irving Street for a report of a shooting.

There, they found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Medics transported the victim to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening, police said.

Investigators learned the victim had been shot while exchanging gunfire with another person.

Twenty minutes later, officers responded to a report of a vehicle stopped along Great Highway near Skyline Boulevard. There, they found the driver suffering from a gunshot wound. Medics tried to revive him but he died at the scene, police said.

Investigators believe the driver was linked to the Irving Street shooting and after fleeing the scene, he succumbed to his injuries while on Great Highway, according to police.

The San Francisco medical examiner's office is working to identify the man who died.

Police are continuing to investigate the deadly shooting and are asking anyone who may have information to call the Police Department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.