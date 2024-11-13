Shoppers embrace official holiday season in Union Square

The iconic Great Tree in San Francisco's Union Square is officially lit.

It is one of San Francisco's most popular holiday traditions and shopping destinations, an area that is in a transitional period. City and community leaders are hoping to attract more shoppers and visitors this season.

With the help of Mayor London Breed, Macy's, the nonprofit Big Brothers and Big Sisters of America, and the Union Square Alliance, the Great Tree brightened the plaza for the 35th year on Wednesday evening.

"People are wondering, usually this tree is lit later, but I think that in light of all that we've been through in this city, especially after a global pandemic, now more than ever, it is so important that we take the opportunity to come together to celebrate our city," said Breed.

Following the press conference, the mayor's handler told the media she would not answer any questions, as she had done in previous years, unless we agreed to only talk about the event. She left without addressing any reporters.

Throughout the evening, dozens of visitors enjoyed the bright lights from the tree, standing at 83 feet, and from the Macy's windows.

"It's great. We came here for a girls' trip to Fiji, so this is our layover. So we're going to Napa tomorrow and we're just walking around the city and we saw this beautiful tree and the eight-story Macy's, so we had to stop and take pictures. It was awesome," said Nicole Lewis, who is visiting from North Carolina.

Jermaine Aikens of Georgia and his family were also visiting the city for the first time.

"I like the scenery, different pace from where I'm from. I'm from Atlanta originally, so being here - much more crowded," he said.

East Bay resident Alice Wong said she had some anxieties over taking BART into downtown San Francisco, following the fatal stabbing near the Embarcadero station Wednesday morning. Police do not believe the crime to be a random attack.

"I'm fine, I mean I've done it so many times, but it does make me hesitate," she said.

There were plenty of security and police officers stationed around Union Square, as the city also kicked off its Safe Shopper Initiative on Wednesday.

"I think it's positive. People are happy and there's a tree lighting. It's beautiful," Wong said.

The future of Macy's hangs in the balance. The flagship store will stay open until the property is sold to a new owner.

"Here's the deal, retail's forever changing. So while we don't know what the future may hold, we are focused on the here and now," said Macy's store manager Jonathan Davis. "I'll tell you, we have this Great Tree being lit tonight, we have the SPCA coming in, we have Santa."

Macy's Union Square said it hopes to continue these beloved traditions for as long as it possible can.

