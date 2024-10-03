SFPD plainclothes officers shot at by suspect who is now in custody, chief says

article

Plainclothes officers in San Francisco were shot at by a suspect who is now in custody, the police chief says.

The officers were working in the area of 9th and Mission streets in the SoMa neighborhood at 8:15 p.m., when they encountered the suspect who fired rounds towards them, police said on Thursday.

Police did not indicate how many plainclothes officers were shot at, but a foot pursuit ensued. The suspect was taken into custody with no further incident with help from the San Francisco Sheriff's Department.

The area was canvassed by investigators. No additional suspects were found. Police said there were no reports of victims struck by gunfire.

"Tonight, members of the SFPD were shot at," said SFPD Chief Bill Scott. "This violent episode highlights the dangers our officers face every day. I want to thank our brave officers for their heroic work and for making an arrest to take a violent suspect off the streets. Thank you to the SF Sheriff’s Office for your assistance in this case."

This is an open and active investigation. Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.