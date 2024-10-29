Sierra blanketed with October snow, more expected

A fall storm brought an inch of snow to the Sierra Nevada over a 24-hour period on Monday and Tuesday, and researchers with the UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab (CSSL) said more was on the way.

"We're expecting a bigger storm later this week," the lab said.

CSSL, located in Soda Springs in Nevada County, shared video of the snow coming down on Monday, when the snowfall rates were peaking.

A consistent flurry of snow can be seen falling and blanketing the ground.

The forecast for the Greater Tahoe Area showed a break in the system and then a chance of snow on Wednesday night with an accumulation of up to two inches possible.

The National Weather Service said the next few days through Sunday will see more possible snow along with a mix of rain.

Overnight temperatures were forecasted to dip to the mid to low 20s.

This week's snow wasn't the first of the season. A light dusting fell in the Sierra on Oct. 17.

In the Bay Area, the system could bring a chance of rain on and off starting Wednesday night and through Saturday.

A 30% chance of rain was forecasted for Halloween night, according to the National Weather Service.