SJ police announce arrest in fatal 2019 stabbing

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The Brief A 22-year-old man was arrested in connection with a stabbing in 2019 that left another man dead. 19-year-old Jose Guadalupe Corona Galvan was getting bread for his mother when authorities said a fight broke out near the Mexico Bakery on Alum Rock Road. The motive and circumstances surrounding the stabbing are still under investigation.



San Jose police on Wednesday announced they arrested a 22-year-old man in connection with a stabbing in 2019 that left another man dead.

The man was arrested in San Jose on March 4 and booked into jail for murder, though the San Jose Police Department did not release his identity due to the fact that he was a juvenile at the time of the stabbing, according to a department statement.

The backstory:

On October 6, 2019, around 9:25 p.m., 19-year-old Jose Guadalupe Corona Galvan was getting bread for his mother when authorities said a fight broke out near the Mexico Bakery on Alum Rock Road.

He was stabbed once in the leg, an injury that proved fatal.

"I believe he was at the wrong place at the wrong time, maybe something happened earlier in the day, and they confused him for somebody else," said the victim's brother, Carlos Galvan, in the wake of the stabbing.

Police subsequently released surveillance video from the area that showed three young suspects fleeing the scene after the stabbing.

What we don't know:

The motive and circumstances surrounding the stabbing are still under investigation, and anyone with information was asked to contact the SJPD Homicide Unit via email at 4106@sanjoseca.gov or 4365@sanjoseca.gov, or by phone at 408-277-5283.