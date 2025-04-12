SJPD arrests suspects in fatal broad daylight shooting

Two men have been arrested for a February homicide in San Jose, police said Friday.

Officers arrested 19-year-old Nathaniel Henderson and 20-year-old Antonio Perez for the shooting death of a 19-year-old back on Feb. 12, according to police.

The backstory:

Officers responded to the 800 block of Farm Drive around 2:15 p.m. on Feb. 12 about a shooting. There, they found a victim with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

As investigators worked on the case, they determined the shooting was potentially gang-motivated. They identified Henderson and Perez as the suspects and issued warrants for their arrest and to search their homes, police said.

On Wednesday, officers with SJPD's Covert Response Unit arrested the pair in San Jose. They were booked into the Santa Clara County Jail for murder.

Police didn't identify the victim but said the shooting marked San Jose's second homicide for 2025.

What's next:

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Martinez at 3934@sanjoseca.gov or Det. Jize at 4324@sanjoseca.gov.

Anonymous reporting is available.