The snow is coming down: When will Tahoe ski resorts open?

It’s that time of the year when anticipation is building among skiers and snowboarders, as they get ready to dust off their equipment to hit the slopes.

Lake Tahoe ski resorts have been preparing for their season opener in the coming weeks, with the first resort potentially opening by the end of next week.

This, as the region has been blanked with its first measurable snowfall in recent days.

Resorts have been closely monitoring the precipitation windfall as the region braced for a new storm system rolling in.

A winter weather advisory has been issued for Friday at 5 p.m. through Saturday at 5 p.m.

As of Thursday night, the National Weather Service said up to four inches of snow could fall at elevations below 7,000 feet, and as much as eight inches were forecasted above the 7,000 feet level. Temperatures could hit a low of 15 degrees on Saturday night.

"We are stoked for this cold weather and even some snow that we have gotten at our resorts!" said Cole Zimmerman communications manager for Heavenly Mountain Resort. "It is already starting to feel like winter," he added.

Heavenly Mountain Resort had its first snow making of the season on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. (Heavenly Mountain Resort )

Heavenly, located in South Lake Tahoe, said it's projected opening date was Nov. 22.

That was also the tentative date for Boreal Mountain. But the Soda Springs-based resort told KTVU that with the recent snowfall, it was assessing whether to shift its planned opening date.

"We constantly push to be one of the first resorts open in Lake Tahoe!" said Boreal spokesman Tucker Norred, adding, "If the opening date shifts, we will announce it early next week."

Snow covered Boreal Mountain ski resort in Soda Springs, Calif. on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024. The resort is expecting more snow amid a winter storm advisory. (Celine Paulovich/Boreal Mountain)

Many of the major Tahoe resorts have issued a tentative opening date with most set for November.

Mt. Rose Ski Resort has a base elevation of 8,260 feet, the highest base of any resort in Lake Tahoe. The Reno resort is reportedly set to be the first to open this season. According to the Lake Tahoe snow report site, On The Snow, Mt. Rose is projected to open on Nov. 8.

This season, Tahoe will be without one beloved resort.

Earlier this month, Homewood Mountain Resort, on the west shore of Lake Tahoe in Placer County, announced it will not operate this upcoming ski season.

The site said its financial partner had withdrawn support for the 2024-25 season due to issues stemming from renovation plans.

"We understand the deep disappointment this announcement will cause. It goes without saying that this decision was not made lightly," Homewood said in a statement.

Here’s a look at projected opening dates for many of the Lake Tahoe ski resorts:

Ice hangs off ski lift chairs at Boreal Mountain resort in Soda Springs, Calif. on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024. (Celine Paulovich/Boreal Mountain)

Boreal Mountain ski resort in Soda Springs, Calif. is preparing for opening day. (Celine Paulovich/Boreal Mountain)