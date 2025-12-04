Social worker stabbed by patient at SF General HIV care clinic

article

The Brief A social worker was stabbed by a patient at an HIV care clinic at SF General Hospital. The 31-year-old victim is in critical condition. The 35-year-old male suspect is in custody and is facing charges



A 31-year-old UCSF social worker was stabbed by a patient on Thursday at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital at 22nd Street and Potrero Avenue. The stabbing victim is now in critical condition, according to the sheriff's office.

What we know:

The stabbing happened at around 1:30 p.m., according to the sheriff's office.

A sheriff's office spokesperson confirmed the stabbing happened at Ward 86 – the hospital's HIV care clinic. The sheriff's spokesperson initially told KTVU this was the methadone clinic. SF Sheriff Paul Miyamoto at a news conference, clarified this incident happened at a "world-famous" clinic – one of the first dedicated HIV clinics in the U.S.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - MAY 16: A view of the Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center on May 16, 2018 in San Francisco, California. In the wake of widespread data breaches at Facebook, patients and nurses at Zuckerberg San Francisco G Expand

Sheriff Miyamoto said that a sheriff's deputy heard a disturbance in the hallway at the ward used by both UCSF and San Francisco Department of Public Health workers. Sheriff's deputies were already on scene at the hospital. The deputy intervened. They said the social worker was being attacked by the suspect. The suspect was restrained and has been taken into custody.

The suspect is a patient at the care clinic and has only been identified as a 35-year-old male.

The sheriff said the suspect, who was at the hospital for a scheduled appointment, had apparently made threats to a doctor beforehand. The sheriff's deputies were on hand due to a request for extra security for the doctor.

The weapon, a 5-inch kitchen knife, was recovered from the scene, according to the sheriff's office.

Miyamoto said there are no metal detectors at the hospital ward. However, they said the sheriff's office is maintaining security on the sixth floor.

Miyamoto said there is no ongoing threat to the public.

The victim, who sustained multiple stab wounds to their neck and shoulder, had life-saving measures performed on them and was taken to an operating room where they continue to receive care.

The sheriff said the suspect faces potential charges including assault with a deadly weapon.

This is a developing news story. We will have more details as the situation unfolds.