Sonoma Community Center to distribute hundreds of free Thanksgiving dinners

The Sonoma Community Center will be providing more than 500 free Thanksgiving dinners to residents this year as part of its annual tradition, though this year, a drive-through service will be set up for the giveaway due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The warm holiday meals will available for curbside pickup at the Sonoma Community Center's back patio at 276 E. Napa St. in Sonoma starting at 1 p.m. on Thanksgiving day. Distribution will continue until the center runs out of dinners.

Local businesses, including Bright Event Rentals, Paul's Produce, Sonoma Market, Clover Dairy and Vintage House, have all donated supplies and ingredients for the event. The annual event has also been organized in partnership with Rotary of Sonoma Valley.

Meals will be pre-packaged and available for either two people or a family of four. All Thanksgiving dinners are free and available on a first-come, first-served basis. But the center said it welcomes donations from the public to help off-set the costs of the meal give-away.

For more information, visit sonomacommunitycenter.org or call (707) 938-4626.

KTVU contributed to this report.