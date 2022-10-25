Sonoma congressmember calls for immediate climate action on a local level

At Sonoma Clean Power's technology showroom, Congressman Mike Thompson brought many North Bay groups together to show how implementing the GREEN Act, and the Inflation Reduction Act must take place at the local level everywhere. It begins with a most practical matter: money. "Uses the tax code to move us quicker, more expeditiously into renewable energy," said Representative Mike Thompson, (D) North Bay.

For local governments, it will provide a lot of needed funding. "This is gonna give us a lot of fuel to work towards clean energy and it's not just high level stuff. It's the kind of stuff that's happening locally," said Sonoma County Supervisor James Gore.

For business and industry, it will encourage better, cleaner ways of doing such as feeding small amounts of red sea weed to cows to reduce methane gas burps. "A quarter pound in a 45 pound diet, you can up to a 95% reduction in teric emission; the belches coming from the cows," said Albert Strauss of the Strauss Family Dairies.

For individuals, it will often come in the form of credit to buy non-polluting, energy saving products and services such as electric vehicle and solar. "And, it makes sure that the incentives are where they need to be to make sure that our communities that are the most impacted by climate change have the resources they need to be a part of the solution," said Santa Rosa Mayor Chris Rogers.

For young people, who may feel the worst of too much carbon in the atmosphere, it has to mean hope and dedication, hard work to build a better world than what's being handed down to them. "Incorporating youth voice in policy is such an important step in building that connection with others generations, said Izzy Weaver of Schools for Climate Action. "It's not like their stuck in their old ways or just talking to other adults. But, they're including us because they know it's out future that's on the line," said Giselle Perez also from Schools for Climate Action.

Landmark legislation and good intentions can go a long way to resolving a lot of problems. But the real question remains: Do we have enough time to do it? No one knows the answer to that.

