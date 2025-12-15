South Bay Jewish community refuses fear after Australia Bondi Beach mass shooting

Members of the Jewish community in the South Bay said they are in disbelief over the Bondi Beach mass shooting in Australia. Still, they said they would not let fear keep them from gathering to celebrate Hanukkah.

The mass shooting abroad hit home for Rabbi Mendel Weinfeld of Chabad San Jose. His close friend, Dovy Straiton, was shot and injured.

"It was five minutes straight of shooting. And thank God he’s all right. He’s going to recover," Weinfield said. "Last night he sent me a video of him lighting the Hanukkah menorah on his two feet."

In the video, a patched bullet wound is visible on Straiton’s back as he holds a candle — an act of defiance and resilience.

Related article

Community refuses to be intimidated

What they're saying:

Weinfeld said his friend’s determination mirrors what he’s seeing across the Jewish community: people refusing to cower in fear.

A menorah lighting ceremony at San Jose’s Santana Row on Monday was packed.

"Last night we had so many people here. And throughout the events of Hanukkah, we’re seeing a huge uptick in the amount of people who are coming out because this is the Jewish response," Weinfeld said.

San Jose has also seen its own outbreak of antisemitism in recent days.

An investigation is underway after students at Branham High School formed a human swastika on the football field and posted it online with a quote from Hitler.

City leaders quickly condemned the incident, along with the Bondi attack.

City leaders call for solidarity and safety

Local perspective:

"With Hanukkah starting, the opportunity is to reaffirm our core values, remind our Jewish neighbors that we stand with them in solidarity, and that together we’re going to make sure the flame doesn’t go out," San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan said.

Officials say they are stepping up security. Law enforcement mobilized immediately following the Bondi attack.

"We have increased patrols and engagement around Jewish places of worship and schools, and we’ll make sure our community is kept safe," Mahan said.

Featured article

Hanukkah celebrations continue across the Bay Area

What you can do:

Hanukkah celebrations are underway across the region, with menorah lighting events planned throughout the Bay Area.

Weinfeld believes that after the Bondi tragedy, it is more important than ever to show up.

"Hanukkah isn’t a promise that there will never be darkness in the world. But Hanukkah is a promise that every time there will be darkness, we’ll be there to bring light," he said.